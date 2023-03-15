Andhra Pradesh: All set for Inter exams from today

Guntur: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has made arrangements to conduct the IPE-March- 2023 from March 15 to April 4. As many as 10,3,990 candidates, including 4,84,197 first year students and 5,19,793 second year students will write the examinations at 1,489 examination centers across the state. The examinations will be conducted under the surveillance of the CC cameras from 9 am to 12 pm.

The BIE instructed the candidates appearing for the IPE March-2023 to bring their hall ticket to the examination hall without fail. Students were told not to bring cell phones, calculators and other electronic gadgets to the examination centres. Elaborate security arrangements were made at the examination centers. Section 144 of CrPC was imposed to check malpractices in the examinations. The officials have taken steps to close the photocopy machines near the examination centres. To solve the problems of the students, the BIE has set up a toll free No: 18004257635. APSRTC is plying buses for the convenience of the students appearing the examinations to the examination centers. Health camps will be set up at the examination centers.

Meanwhile, principal secretary, education, Praveen Prakash visited the government junior college at Krishnalanka in Vijayawada city and inspected the arrangements. He checked furniture, toilets, CC cameras, first aid centre and APSPDCL centre. He instructed the officials to take steps to supply uninterrupted power to the examination centers.

He was accompanied by BIE secretary M V Seshagiri Babu and other officials.