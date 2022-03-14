Andhra Pradesh: All set for Jana Sena formation day meeting in Mangalagiri today

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan arrived at Gannavaram International Airport on Sunday night. He reached Gannavaram Airport on a special flight from Hyderabad and later left for Mangalagiri by road. Pawan Kalyan was warmly welcomed by Jana Sena party leaders and activists. Pawan is scheduled to attend the Jana Sena formation day meeting on Monday. All arrangements have already been made for the Jana Sena public meeting.



Earlier, Pawan Kalyan released a video for Jana Sena party workers. The party chief Pawan Kalyan said that everybody can attend the Jana Sena Emergence Day who aspires for the welfare of the state. He called on the people to come to the meeting safely from the villages and make it a success.

Pawan Kalyan said that he will speak in the House on what happened during the two-and-a-half-year rule of the YCP, what kind of hardships the people faced, how the future is going to be, and so on. Pawan Kalyan announced that he is going to answer all the doubts and criticism raised by all sections of people. Jana Sena said that everyone should come together for the unity of the Telugu people and the development of Andhra Pradesh. He explained that the meeting hall was named after his favourite leader Damodaram Sanjeevaiah and revealed that his speech was going on in the spirit of Sanjeevaiah.