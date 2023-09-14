Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to receive moderate rains for two days amid low pressure area

The Meteorological Department has issued a rain forecast for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is predicted that there will be moderate to heavy rains for the next two days due to a low-pressure system in the North Bay of Bengal and the surface circulation associated with this low-pressure area extending up to a height of 7.6 km.



The Meteorological Department stated that this low-pressure system is expected to further strengthen. Meanwhile, moderate rains have already been reported in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.



Additionally, the weather department has forecasted rains in both states until the 17th of this month. Light to heavy rains are expected to occur at a few places along the coast along with thunderstorms and lightning besides gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour are anticipated.



However, heavy rains have also led to the flourishing of seasonal diseases. Hospitals are seeing an increase in patients with viral fever, cold, and cough, among other illnesses.