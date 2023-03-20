Andhra Pradesh: Anganwadi workers protest in Vijayawada, police impose restrictions

Vijayawada city witnessed a slew of protests this morning as so many organizations such as Anganwadi workers, Mid-day meal workers and AP praja pari rakshana samithi staged demonstrations across the city for various reasons. Mainly, Anganwadi workers thronged Vijayawada to participate in the state wise protest.

Anganwadi workers are conducting a massive state wide protest seeking implementation of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy' assurances which were given during the elections. In view of this, they rushed to Vijayawada to participate in the protest.

However, the Vijayawada city and Krishna district police detained hundreds of Anganwadi workers. Atleast 1500 Anganwadi workers were arrested and sent to police staions. Meanwhile, the police also house arrested various political party leaders who decided to participate in a lay siege of Assembly against GO No. 1.