Andhra Pradesh: APSRTC to soon introduce digital payments in the buses

The APSRTC is gearing up for digital transactions to minimise the cash problems in the buses. A 'Unified Ticketing System (UTS)' will soon be introduced for the digital payments where Abhi Bus has acquired the tenders conducted in this regard. In the tenders conducted by RTC for UTS, 8 companies submitted bids and three companies qualified. RTC has selected Abhi Bus in reverse tendering and finalised the contract at the lowest rate in the country.

As per the UTS policy, E-pass machines will be introduced to replace the ticket issuing machines (TIMs) currently used for ticket issuance on RTC buses, which enable digital payments. Tickets can also be purchased through digital payments such as debit card, credit card, phone pay and Google pay. Ticket bookings, bus passes, courier services and parcel bookings are available online in advance. Passenger information, central command station management, etc. will be available along with the opportunity to know about bus live tracking.

In this way the UTS‌ approach will be introduced by integrating all the services and bringing them on a single platform. It will be piloted in Krishna and West Godavari districts in the next two months. RTC ED Koteshwara Rao told that he expects to implement the UTS policy across the state within six months.