Andhra Pradesh: Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram recovers from Covid-19, thanks medical staff

Andhra Pradesh Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and his wife infected with the Coronavirus, have fully recovered after treatment. Doctors at the Medicare Hospital in Srikakulam gave him critical treatment and worked hard to for his recovery. Speaker Tammineni Sitaram expressed his gratitude to the doctors who provided critical treatment in Srikakulam. He also expressed satisfaction with the treatment provided to the patients of Corona.

The speaker appreciated that similar treatment is being provided at Aarogyasri hospitals. He took a dig at Chandrababu and said that it is not right to speak for political gain during difficult times. He said that in such a catastrophic situation, politicians should reassure the people create confidence.

On the other hand, coronavirus cases are being increased in the state with rapid speed. In the health bulletin released by the state government on Tuesday, as many as 20,424 new cases reported in the state out of 86,878 samples conducted, taking the total number of cases to 13,22,934 cases. The death toll has also increased, and about 108 people have been dead in the last twenty-four hours as of Tuesday morning, taking the total deaths to 8,899 while the recoveries have been increasing daily. About 14,502 people recovered from the dreadful virus in the last twenty-four hours, and the active cases stand at 1,95,102 to date.