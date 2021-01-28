Andhra Pradesh: Atchennaidu served notices in shifting Nandi idol case in Srikakulam

The police have issued notices to TDP state president Atchennaidu. He was given 41A notices to appear for trial in the case of removal of Nandi idol from Santhabombali Paleswara Swamy Temple. A case has been registered against 16 TDP leaders who were caught moving the Nandi idol on the 14th of this month and erecting the statue at the intersection of three adjacent roads.



The police in the probe have confirmed that they had met Atchennaidu the day before the statue was moved. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, police went to the Atchannaidu's house and handed over the notices to the police. However, the TDP leaders' attempt to create religious hatred in the Santhabombali mandal under the Tekkali constituency represented by Atchennaidu is a matter of course.

A dilapidated Nandi idol was removed from the Paleshwaraswamy Temple and a new Nandi idol was recently installed. In this context, some TDP leaders brought the dilapidated old Nandi idol and erected it on the cement block at Paleswaraswamy Junction on the 14th of this month secretly. YSRCP leaders erected a barricade here to erect a statue of the late great leader YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The YSRCP government allege that Atchannaidu followers have resorted to the incident to avoid erecting YS Rajasekhara Reddy statue.