Andhra Pradesh: Baby boy abducted in Guntur found

A four-month-old baby boy who had gone missing from his grandparents at government general hospital in Guntur has been traced by the police.

The police who examined the CCTV footage said the boy was abducted by the hospital staff. "A ward boy identified Hema Varnudu abducted the baby and handed over him to a woman called Padma," the police said.

They added that the ward boy was in an extramarital affair with the woman. The two concealed the baby near Nehru Nagar in Guntur who was later found by the police at lane no. 1 of Mothilal Nagar.

The police arrested the two persons and sent for questioning. A case has been registered.