Andhra Pradesh bags national award for best mining practices

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh mines and geology department received national level award for following best practices in identification of mines and mines management.

Mines and geology department principal secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and director of mines and geology V Venkata Reddy received the award from Union home minister Amit Shah during national conclave on mines held at New Delhi as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Tuesday.

The Central government also awarded Rs 2.40 crore under Rashtriya Khanija Vikas Puraskar to Andhra Pradesh. Later, the Central government presented geological reports of five new minerals blocks of bauxite and iron ore for the year 2022-23.

The Union department of mines and geology also gave five-star rating to Bharati Cements during the national conclave on mines.