Andhra Pradesh: BBA student dies in suspicious circumstances in Tadepalli of Guntur

In an incident took place on Sunday night where a BBA student was killed in an accident while secretly taking his girlfriend out of the hostel. The matter came to light on Monday when the deceased's father lodged a complaint at the Tadepalli police station. Going into details, a student (20), a resident of Netivaripalem village, Kondapi Mandal, Prakasam district who is studying BBA first year at KL University in Vaddeswaram, along with his friend called her girlfriends staying at the same university students' hostel at 7.30 pm on Sunday. At the same time, fellow students in the hostel phoned the girls who had left and said told them to return immediately as watchman is observing. With this they jumped the hostel‌ wall and tried to go inside. One of the two students went inside unharmed. Another student slipped and fell without climbing the wall.

At the same time, the watchman shouted at the student outside by which she and and deceased ran up to another building next to the hostel. The watchman in the other building also saw them and shouted. While the girls remained at stairs, the deceased on the other hand, went up to the building, climbed the shed on top and fell down from there and died on the spot. The hostel management immediately rushed deceased to the hospital and confirmed that he was already dead. The deceased's friend Manishwar Chowdhury informed his father Rama Krishna who lodged a complaint with the Tadepalli police station on Monday alleging that he had suspicions about his son's death

It seems that the love affair between the deceased and his girl friend has been going on for five years since the days of studying Intermediate in Guntur. The two are said to have met frequently since joining the university. Fellow students claim that it is a well-known fact that they often go out together with two other people in the same class recently.