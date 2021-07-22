Andhra Pradesh: Biometric attendance to village secretariat staff likely

Amaravati: The state government may introduce biometric system for attendance of staff in village and ward secretariats from Thursday.

The state government reviewed the functioning of village and ward secretariats on the occasion of completion of two years of their launch and issued several guidelines for effective functioning of the village and ward secretariats.

The panchayat raj department issued orders on the compulsory residence of village and ward secretariat staff in the surroundings of their respective work places. The staff should furnish the address of their residence to the panchayat officer.

As per the orders, the staff of village and ward secretariats will get their wages based on their attendance through biometric system.