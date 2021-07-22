Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Biometric attendance to village secretariat staff likely

Biometric Attendance
x

Biometric Attendance

Highlights

The state government may introduce biometric system for attendance of staff in village and ward secretariats from Thursday

Amaravati: The state government may introduce biometric system for attendance of staff in village and ward secretariats from Thursday.

The state government reviewed the functioning of village and ward secretariats on the occasion of completion of two years of their launch and issued several guidelines for effective functioning of the village and ward secretariats.

The panchayat raj department issued orders on the compulsory residence of village and ward secretariat staff in the surroundings of their respective work places. The staff should furnish the address of their residence to the panchayat officer.

As per the orders, the staff of village and ward secretariats will get their wages based on their attendance through biometric system.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X