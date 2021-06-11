Andhra Pradesh: Black magic gang arrested in Krishna district for extorting a family

Gudur police have nabbed a gang that is believed to be looting people in the name of black magic. According to Port Rural CI N Kondaiah, Vinukonda Subba Rao and Vinukonda Sivaparvati, who reside in Shardanagar Colony in Guntur, perform worship. In this context, it is believed that someone performed black magic pujas for a young woman from Gudur mandal and performed to cure her. The parents of the victim, who believed in their magic, agreed to perform pujas for the young woman.



With this, videos were shot of the young woman sitting half-naked and worshiping. Since then, the young woman has been threatening to make half-naked videos viral on social media and demanding money from the victims. The victims approached the police by mail in this regard.



The Sub Inspector Durga Prasad filed the case and held search operations and caught the accused. The CI lauded the Gudur police for cleverly investigating the case. The CI advised everyone not to believe anyone tried to deceive in the name of black magic.

