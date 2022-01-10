Andhra Pradesh: Booster dose vaccination for elderly and medical staff begins across the state

The booster dose vaccination for senior citizens aged above 60 and medical staff across the state began Monday. The third dose will be given to the medical staff in the respective hospitals. The booster dose is given to those who have passed 9 months after the second dose. All frontline workers in the medical department were found to be eligible for the booster dose, which will be given to front line workers in other branches on 12th and 13th.



It is estimated that out of a total of 55 lakh elderly people, one lakh have completed two doses. Those over 60 will be given a booster dose at home in collaboration with the village and ward secretariats. The medical department estimates that a total of 5 lakh people, including medical department staff, front line workers of various departments and the elderly will have to take the booster dose.



Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases have been increasing in the state. Andhra Pradesh has reported 1257 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,81,859 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, two deaths reported on Sunday with one each in Visakhapatnam and Nellore taking the toll toll to 14,506. On the other hand, as many as 140 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,62,580 and there are currently 4774 active cases.