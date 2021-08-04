Andhra Pradesh boxers win 8 national level medals

Visakhapatnam: Eight boxers from Andhra Pradesh won medals at the 4th Junior and Youth National Boxing Championship held at Sonipat, Haryana from July 23 to 28.

The winners met Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao here on Tuesday. Congratulating the boxers, the minister said the AP government was providing opportunities to the sportspersons to excel in the competitions.The minister mentioned that YSR Sports Awards were announced to encourage people towards sports.

Srinivasa Rao advised the parents to encourage their wards to focus on sports, besides studies.

The AP boxers won five bronze medals in the junior category, one silver and two bronze medals in the youth category.

Dronacharya Award recipient I Venkateswara Rao, District Sports director N Suryarao, AP Boxing secretary Lakshman Dev, AP Boxing vice president D Ramakrishna Reddy and boxing coaches met the minister at his camp office.