Andhra Pradesh: Boy dies and others injured in honey bee attack in Nandyal

Going into the details, a family from Patakota village of Kothapalli Mandal came to Dantala Lingamaiya, which is located near Terugula village, to offer prayers to the God. However, the boy along with the other 30 people who came there were attacked.



As many as 30 people were injured in this incident and the condition of three is critical besides one death. Currently, the victims are undergoing treatment at the Erramatha government hospital.



The tragedy struck in the family of the boy who died due to honey bee attack while going to offer prayers at a temple.