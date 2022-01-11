Andhra Pradesh: Boyfriend slits girlfriend's throat and attempts suicide in Krishna

The incident took place at midnight on Sunday in Subbaigudem village in Penuganchiprolu mandal of Krishna district where the boyfriend slit his girlfriend's throat and attempted suicide. According to the police report, N. Yesu Raju of the village has been living alone for some time. During this process, he got acquainted with Krishnaveni from Warangal through a phone call, which led to an extramarital affair. The two met frequently. In this order, Yesu Raju phoned Krishnaveni on Sunday and asked her to come to Subbaigudem.

Against this backdrop, the two got an altercation on midnight which led Yesu Raju to attack Krishnaveni. SI Hari Prasad, who came to know about the matter through locals, rushed to the spot. The two were rushed to the Government Hospital in Penunchiprolu in a 108 vehicle. The SI said the two were safe as the injuries were minor. However, the police did not register a case as the girlfriend did not come forward to lodge a complaint against Yesu Raju.