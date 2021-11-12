Andhra Pradesh: Brothers kill sister's husband over harassment in Kurnool

The incident in which Brother-in-law was killed by his relatives took place in Vengalaidoddi village in Kurnool. Going into details, Uppara Sunkanna (39) of the village was married to Narayanamma of the same village 18 years ago and has a daughter and a son. They make a living by going to work on the farm. Husband and wife often had conflicts with family due to which Narayanamma went to her mother's house



Meanwhile, on the 7th of this month, when he went to the toll plaza to call his wife, his wife's brothers Ramanjaneyulu and Ramesh attacked her. After recovering from Adoni's treatment at the hospital on Wednesday night, Sunkanna went to his in-laws' house to take his wife. Against this backdrop, the brother-in-law took him to the rock behind the Sunkulamma temple.



There he tied his legs and arms with ropes, hit the cart with a hoe, and cut the neck with a machete, and died on the spot. Aluru CI Eshwaraya said on Thursday that the case has been registered and is being investigated as per the complaint of the deceased's younger brother Veeresh.