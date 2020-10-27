Andhra Pradesh: BSNL announces special offers to prepaid customers

Vijayawada: Vinod P Abraham, Chief General Manager of the Andhra Pradesh Telecom Circle, BSNL said in a statement here on Monday that the BSNL has come out with promotional offers up to November 30.



Elaborating the salient features of the plans, he said that the validity of Plan 1999 has been extended to 425 days from the existing 365 days during the promotional offer period. Plan 1999 offers, unlimited voice calls and 3GB/Day data, free BSNL tunes with unlimited song change option (365 days) + EROS NOW Entertainment service (two months).

Likewise, the validity of Plan 699 has been extended to 180 days from existing 160 days which offers, unlimited voice calls, data 0.5GB/Day, 100 SMS/day and free BSNL tunes for 60 days.

The validity of STV 247 has been extended to 40 days from existing 30 days which offers unlimited voice calls, data 3GB/Day, 100SMS/day, free BSNL tunes (30 days) and Eros Now entertainment services (30 days). Likewise, the validity of STV-147 has been extended to 35 days from existing 30 days which offers unlimited voice cast data of 10 GB and BSNL tunes (30 days). Full talk time is being offered on top-up of Rs 60. For details, the consumers may login to the website www.bsnl.co.in.