Andhra Pradesh: Budget session from today

Vijayawada: The Budget session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly 2022-23 is set to begin on Monday with the customary speech of Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan unlike the assembly session in Telangana which would also begin on Monday but without the Governor's speech.

The joint session would begin at 11 am. According to the government sources, the House will pass a condolence motion on March 8 and pay tributes to the former Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy who died of a heart attack in February. State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath will present the Budget for the financial year 2022-23 on March 11.

Last year, the legislature had cut short the duration of the budget session to a single-day, including the governor's address and the presentation of the budget, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, this year, the government will present the full budget in a proper format.

The Business Advisory Committee will meet on March 7 and decide on the duration of the budget session. The opposition TDP which had walked out during last session will be back but the Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu who vowed not to enter the House till his party comes back to power will keep away. However, a verbal clash between both sides on various issues, including the latest judgement by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the issue of Amaravati as the lone capital is also likely to figure during the session.

The session is likely to last for about two weeks. Sources say that the government was unlikely to bring the revised bill on the three capitals for two reasons. One the recent High Court judgement and second is that it is examining the possibility of approaching the Supreme Court on the issue.

But the government is likely to take up debate on the powers of the legislature in the wake of the recent judgment of the High Court on a batch of pleas that challenged the repeal of the Capital Region Development Authority Act and the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, also referred to as the three-capital bill.