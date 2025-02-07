Andhra Pradesh Budget Sessions to Begin February 24

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is set to convene for its crucial 2025 Budget Session, with proceedings slated to commence on February 24. The state’s Governor will address both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council on the opening day of the session. The budget presentation is expected to take place on February 28, marking a significant moment for the state’s financial planning for the coming fiscal year.

The government is preparing to introduce the full budget for the 2025-26 financial year, following a vote-on-account budget in the previous year. This year’s session is anticipated to be a platform for the discussion of critical state issues and the presentation of key government initiatives. The Budget Advisory Committee (BAC) will finalize the length of the sessions, with reports suggesting that the sessions may extend for a period of three weeks.

Sources indicate that the Finance Department has already begun preparations for the upcoming budget. While last year's budget was a vote-on-account due to the challenging financial scenario, the current year’s full-fledged budget is expected to outline significant expenditures and fiscal allocations.

In addition to the budget, several important matters are expected to be raised in the Assembly. These include updates on the implementation of the state’s major projects, such as the Super Six schemes, the progress of the Amaravati Capital development, the revitalization of the Vizag Steel Plant, and the ongoing construction of the Polavaram irrigation project. These initiatives are central to the government’s development agenda and are likely to be discussed extensively in the coming sessions.

The state Cabinet is also scheduled to meet prior to the start of the legislative session to finalize key decisions related to the session’s agenda. Ministers are expected to discuss and approve strategic decisions ahead of the budget presentation and debate.

Political observers are keenly watching whether Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend this year’s sessions in person, given his absence in previous sessions. His participation, or lack thereof, could set the tone for the session’s proceedings.