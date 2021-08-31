Andhra Pradesh: Buggana Rajendranath Reddy meets Nirmala Sitharaman, discusses issues related to state

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday and discussed issues related to the state were discussed. Later, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy responded and said they are trying to resolve the disputes of Anrak Aluminum Company. He said he had discussed the arbitration case on Anrak Aluminium company in the International Court of Justice. "We are arranging to supply the company with the required bauxite," the finance minister asserted.

He said a big company would come to the state if the case was resolved legally. He also discussed with the Union Minister the setting up of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade and the Indian Institute of Packaging. "The state government has allotted the necessary space to set these up and CM YS Jagan intends to have as many educational institutions and skill training development institutes as possible in the state of Andhra Pradesh," Buggana said.





AP Finance Minister Buggana incensed over the TDP allegations and termed it that they are raising the allegations for political gain. He said that the Telugu Desam Party was making an unnecessary fuss over the debts. Minister Buggana said that the government had taken loans to save the poor during the difficult times of coronavirus and alleged that the debts were incurred even though Corona was not there during the reign of Telugu Desam.

He said that due to the corona the income which was supposed to grow has fallen and hence it is inevitable to incur debts in these circumstances. He expressed concern that the TDP was behaving in a way that would damage the credibility of the state of Andhra Pradesh and that the entire state would be harmed due to the party's behaviour.