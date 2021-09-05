Andhra Pradesh: Bukkapatnam Sub Registrar suspended for allegedly registering govt. lands

The DIG of the Department of Stamps and Registration Madhavi has issued orders suspending Bukkapatnam Sub-Registrar Venkata Narayana for illegally registering government land in Kottacheruvu. The DIG was anguished about the irregularities of the sub-registrars It was found that Venkata Narayana had registered 1.92 lakh challan money without reaching the treasury.



It is learned that Anantapur Rural Sub-Registrar Suresh Acharya has already been suspended. DIG Madhavi of the Department of Stamps and Registration has launched a comprehensive inquiry into the irregularities in the sub-registers.

The investigation revealed that Suresh Acharya had made 1000 illegal registrations in 9 months. A team led by Anantapur District Registrar Hari Varma has launched an inquiry into the irregularities of Suresh Acharya.

It found that 999 illegal documents had been registered during the last nine months. Of these, 830 are for assigned lands, 165 are for government lands and four are for endowment lands. It is alleged that the sub-registrar had received crores of rupees for resorting to irregularities.