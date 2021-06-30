Andhra Pradesh cabinet meet today

Amaravati: The State Cabinet meeting, which would meet on Wednesday, assumes significance in the wake of the Krishna River Management Board team visiting Srisailam to inspect the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project.



It may be mentioned here that the Telangana government has alleged that Andhra Pradesh is carrying out illegal construction of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and Rajoli Banda Diversion Scheme (RDS) and sought the intervention of the KRMB.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh has clarified that the construction of irrigation projects in the State are subject to water allocations by the tribunals and ridiculed the objections of Telangana State on AP projects.

The cabinet will also discuss and approve new IT policy to be implemented in the State to promote the IT sector.

It will also discuss the job calendar and certain reactions it had invited from various quarters.

Among other issues that are likely to be discussed are Jagananna housing colonies, regulation of private universities, distribution of laptops to students under Amma Vodi programme, Regularisation of housing plots for poor, and the Land Acquisition Act among others.