Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meet tomorrow

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet scheduled to meet on October 1 is likely to be an important one as it would focus attention on the legal issues, including the High Court stay order on the distribution of house sites and various public interest litigations that are pending in the High Court.



The government, it may be recalled, had planned to distribute house sites to about 30 lakh poor beneficiaries across the state but had to defer the programme following the stay order. The Cabinet will assess the situation and discuss the means that are available to overcome the legal hurdles.

The Cabinet will also ratify the schemes like Jala Kala to provide irrigation facilities for the farmers and the financial allocations made for the scheme. Other issues that are likely to figure in the meeting are proposals pertaining to the allocation of land to some industries.