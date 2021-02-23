Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet meeting to be held today, here are the issues likely to be discussed

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held today to discuss several key issues pertaining to the state. The results of the Gram Panchayat elections and the forthcoming Municipal and Municipal Corporation elections will also be reviewed in the cabinet. Moreover, the meeting is expected to discuss the newly introduced welfare schemes and their current trends.

Municipal elections are scheduled for the 10th of next month in Andhra Pradesh, which would impact on budget meetings. The budget for the 2021-22 financial year should be introduced by the 31st of next month. As there is an election fervour going on in the Andhra Pradesh, the cabinet will discuss on the possibility to hold budget meetings during elections.

It is likely that the ordinance be brought in if budget meetings are not possible. Budget meetings usually begin in the first week of March. But there is speculation that budget meetings may be held after March 15 in the wake of the municipal elections. All these developments are likely to be discussed in the Cabinet.

On the other hand, there is a speculation, the government is likely to open a CM camp office in Visakhapatnam on Ugadi as part of three capitals, hence cabinet is likely to discuss the topic.