Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet reshuffle imminent

Vijayawada: Cabinet reshuffle is imminent. But when? That continues to be a million-dollar question. Some say by Ugadi, it will be done while some feel it will be only after the plenary session of the party which is scheduled to be held on July 8.

It may be mentioned here that recently Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had stated that those who would be dropped from the cabinet will be appointed as district presidents and regional chairpersons. Since new districts would come into existence from Ugadi, it is being felt that reshuffle may be done before April 1.

The Chief Minister made it very clear to his party legislators that it was time for them to be amongst the people and see that awareness on the various welfare measures being implemented by the government be spread. He asked all MLAs and ministers to visit village secretariats for 10 days in a month, coordinate with local cadres and take up the 'Door-to-Door YSRCP' campaign. He also told them to visit booth committees for 20 days in a month. Jagan reportedly said that a survey of the performance of each MLA would be made and if the reports were negative, they will not get a party ticket for Assembly elections next time.

The Chief Minister indicated that the services of senior Ministers would be required for the party. Speculations are rife that either Buggana Rajendranath or Balineni could be asked to serve the party. Similarly, between Perni Nani and Kodali Nani only one of them could continue as a Minister in the reshuffled Cabinet. A woman MLA would be heading the Home Affairs as per the 'norm', it is said and the deputy CMs too could continue at the same number. According to party leaders, Jagan told the leaders that all pending NREGA bills would be cleared by April 10. All volunteers would be felicitated and awards to them would be given on Ugadi day. It is also being speculated that Prashant Kishor's team would be back in action from June 5. However, party leaders said they had no information about it.