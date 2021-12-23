Andhra Pradesh: Case filed against Ashok Gajapati Raju for obstructing duties of employee

Following the controversy erupted at Ramatheertham temple while laying the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the temple, a case has been registered against former minister Ashok Gajapati Raju. EO DVV Prasad had complained to police against Ashok Gajapati Raju alleging of interfering into his duties during the laying of the foundation stone of the Ramatheertham temple. EO Prasad alleged in the complaint that he had acted improperly at the stone laying arrangements.



Police have registered a case under sections 473 and 353 against Ashok Gajapati Raju and others. EO Prasad has also clarified that there was no breach of protocol against Ashok Gajapati who is the hereditary trustee of the temple.

Ashoka Gajapati Raju, who is the chairman of the Mansas Trust, is also the chairman of the temple committee. However, Ashok Gajapati was angry that the tradition was not being followed and the protocol being set aside. Attempts were made to bring down the plaque there. Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana and Vellampalli Srinivas yesterday slammed the conduct of Ashok Gajapati Raju.