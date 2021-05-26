Andhra Pradesh: CBI court adjourns YS Jagan's bail cancellation petition, gives last chance to file counter

The CBI court has heard a petition filed by MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju seeking revocation of AP CM Jagan's bail in an illegal assets case. Lawyers for Jagan and the CBI have once again sought a deadline for the counter-filing. Jagan's lawyer told the court that he was unable to file a counterclaim due to the lockdown.

While Raghurama's lawyer Srivenkatesh said Raghuram was being harassed by deliberately delaying the submission of the counter. He said the counter can be mailed of it ready. He urged the court not to give anymore deadlines to file counterto impose a fine. He said he did not understand why the CBI was not filing the counter‌.

After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the CBI court gave Jagan and the CBI one last chance to file a counterclaim. The court clarified that a direct inquiry would be conducted if the counter is not filed. The court adjourned the case till June 1.