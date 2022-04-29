Andhra Pradesh: Central team inspects Navaratnalu-Pedallandariki Illu in Krishna district

A 25-member central government secretariat team on Thursday inspected the Vanukuru layout in Krishna district to look into the implementation of the 'Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme and housing in the state. It has visited the construction site of 621 houses there. As part of their training, a team of Central team secretaries and section officials visited the Andhra Pradesh Housing Corporation office to inspect the human resource development.



Rahul Pandey, Special Secretary, State Housing Corporation, and M Shivaprasad, Joint Manager, State Housing Corporation explained the infrastructure such as electricity, drainage, internal roads and water supply provided in the layouts as part of the construction of houses for the poor.

He said 71,811 acres of housing were distributed in the name of 30 lakh women and asserted that the construction of houses were undertaken in two phases at a cost of Rs 55,000 crore. He said the government was supplying 20 tonnes of sand along with cement, iron, electrical and sanitary ware at less than market prices.