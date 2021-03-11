Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu condemns the arrest of Kollu Ravindra, says it is an illegal

The former chief minister and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu reacted to the police arrest of former minister and TDP leader Kollu Ravindra. He alleged that Ravindra was illegally arrested and strongly condemned the arrest of Ravindra. He further accused that Ravindra was arrested for obstructing the ruling party in the municipal elections on Wednesday. Chandrababu was angry that the Jagan Reddy government was not going to allow BCs to celebrate festival. Chandrababu demanded the immediate release of Kollu Ravindra.

Chandrababu questioned how many YSRCP leaders have been arrested for making threats across the state. He criticized the attacks on BCs in the YSRCP government as reaching a climax. Chandrababu warned that the days will soon come when the BCs will say good bye to CM Jagan. Babu was outraged at the police and questioned what they had done when YSRCP leaders went to the polling booths for rigging.

Meanwhile, Kollu Ravindra's followers are angry over the attitude of the police and are flocking to Kollu Ravindra's house. Tensions erupted when police rushed to Kollu Ravindra's house to arrest him.

Earlier, an altercation took place between the police and Kollu Ravindra near the polling booth yesterday wherein Ravindra allegedly obstructed the police. Police have registered a case against Kollu Ravindra in connection with the incident.