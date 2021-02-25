Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu to begin his three day tour of Kuppam from today

Former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu will visit Kuppam in Chittoor district for three days from today. Arriving at Kuppam from Bangalore, he will meet Gudipalli Mandal activists today followed by the conduction of a review meeting with rural activists in the evening.

In the recent panchayat elections, the YSRCP has won the highest number of Sarpanch seats in Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections held recently in Chandrababu's own constituency Kuppam. In this context, it seems that Babu will be visiting the constituency today.

During his visit to Kuppam, Chandrababu will receive requests from the people at nine o'clock tomorrow morning. The review will be held with Ramakuppam mandal activists from 10 am on Friday.

Later, he will meet Santipuram activists at 2 pm. While on Saturday, Chandrababu will meet with Kuppam Municipality activists at 9 o'clock in the morning and will leave for Bangalore at 12.30 pm and later will move to Vijayawada at 4 pm.

In the recently concluded Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections, the YSRCP part has won majority of seats across the state including Kuppam of Chittoor, as claimed by the YSRCP parrty.