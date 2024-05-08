  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

TS Ed CET 2024 registrations extended

TS Ed CET 2024 registrations extended
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Sunday once again extended the registration and submission of online...

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Sunday once again extended the registration and submission of online applications for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS Ed CET 2024).

The last date for registration and submission of the online application form without a late fee has been extended up to May 10, and with a late fee of Rs 250, it is extended up to May 13. Interested candidates who have not yet applied are advised to apply at the earliest to secure their preferred examination centre. For more details, candidates can visit the official website, edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X