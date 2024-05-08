Live
- Modi’s roadshow in Vijayawada today
- Rajamahendravaram: Rains inundate low-lying areas
- Kavitha’s judicial custody extended till May 20, BRS MLC braces up to move Delhi HC
- TSSPDCL issues weather safety alert
- High turnout for EAPCET Agri, Pharma streams on day one
- Hyderabad: Heavy rains, gusty winds disrupt Metro Rail services
- Telangana: Brace for 5-day heavy rain in State
- Sec’bad receives 136.8 mm rains
- People will teach a befitting lesson to alliance, says Education Minister
- Hyderabad: Metro assures uninterrupted service amid rains
Just In
TS Ed CET 2024 registrations extended
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Sunday once again extended the registration and submission of online...
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Sunday once again extended the registration and submission of online applications for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS Ed CET 2024).
The last date for registration and submission of the online application form without a late fee has been extended up to May 10, and with a late fee of Rs 250, it is extended up to May 13. Interested candidates who have not yet applied are advised to apply at the earliest to secure their preferred examination centre. For more details, candidates can visit the official website, edcet.tsche.ac.in.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS