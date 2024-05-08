TS Ed CET 2024 registrations extended

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Sunday once again extended the registration and submission of online applications for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS Ed CET 2024).

The last date for registration and submission of the online application form without a late fee has been extended up to May 10, and with a late fee of Rs 250, it is extended up to May 13. Interested candidates who have not yet applied are advised to apply at the earliest to secure their preferred examination centre. For more details, candidates can visit the official website, edcet.tsche.ac.in.