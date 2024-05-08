MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th May 2024

Reservation the key issue in LS polls

If the fiery campaign speeches of leaders are anything to go by, we can say for sure that reservation has become the single most important issue in this election. The Congress has made its stance on reservation clear; it favours reservation for the underprivileged, dispossessed and neglected sections of society to get adequate representation in education, employment and leadership and law-making roles. Fearing that it may resonate with the SCs, STs, OBCs and the educationally and socially backward among religious minorities, the BJP peddles the blatant lie that the Congress plans to strip the Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs of reservation and give it to Muslims. Citizens cannot be discriminated against on the ground of religion. The Congress has also made it explicitly clear that it is in favour of raising the cap on reservation from 50%. But the BJP maintains a studied and ‘discreet’ silence on it to placate the upper castes with whom it sides. The Congress stresses the need for caste census so as to bring to light the socio-economic conditions of the weaker sections of society. But the BJP is opposed to it as it has no real commitment to social justice and human equality. It is widely known that the RSS, BJP’s ideological parent, is not against ending reservation and perpetuating upper caste domination. The support of the Dalits for the BJP in this election has significantly dwindled as the party could not convincingly allay their fears that it has plans to change the Constitution and end reservation. They remain sceptical about Modi’s guarantee in this regard. True patriotism is expressed and reflected in “sharing” among compatriots.

G.David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Will wonders work in a weak?

This is with reference to Hans editorial “Will Modi-Shah assurances change Andhra minds”(May 7). The last line in it “Time is short, task is big” is thought provoking and it speaks volumes. Late and hurried visits of Modi-Shah in Andhra Pradesh cannot suddenly bolster or resurrect the buried opinion on BJP which is still alive in the people’s mind. People did not find fault with Chandrababu Naidu in 2018 who went against Narendra Modi in the larger interest of the State. That is past. Now BJP’s image is raised due to its political alliance with TDP-JSP only. The angst and skeptical feeling against BJP is to be driven out from the people with determined, solid and genuine guarantees with a specific time line to impress them and gain fufledged trust. Sharmila of Congress is piercing into public minds attacking YSRCP, BJP and other parties. Votes may split either way. Hung result may also lead to a big human business.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

It’s Shehzada Vs Shahenshah

Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination papers from Rae Bareli. Though the move was a strategic one, it was a last minute effort by the Congress President Kharge to push Rahul Gandhi to fight from Rae Bareli, which has remained a Congress Bastion since many decades. The decision to field Rahul Gandhi raises many questions .Is Mr Gandhi not confident of winning from Wayanad? Rahul Gandhi has a big struggle up his sleeve .Will he be able to Polarise the voters of a Saffronised U.P and win the hearts of the Electorate of Rae Bareli? Going by the statistics ,the BJP is having an upper hand in the Hindi heartland The consecration of Ram Temple at Ayodhya and the development of Kashi Corridor in our PM’s Varanasi constituency, along with development work by Yogi Adityanath in UP has certainly put BJP as a clear favourite over the Congress and the SP. So, Rahul Gandhi has his task cut out at Rae Bareli. He needs to win and win big. Vote bank and appeasement politics may not work for Gandhi in U P. So, the battlelines are drawn between Shehzada Rahul Gandhi and Shahenshah Modi.

Parimala.G.Tadas, Madinaguda, Hyderabad

Can India claim credit for Sunita’s achievements?

This refers to news item “Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set for 3rd mission”. Her Indian origin is due to her father Dr. Deepak Pandya who after completing medical education in India migrated to USA in 1957 about 67 years ago. Mother of Sunita Williams is of Sloven descent. Sunita was born and completed her education in USA, worked in United States Navy, and made significant contributions to US space missions. Don’t know how many times she visited India and whether she is keeping contacts with her father’s family. It has become a fashion for India to cover the achievements of “Indian origin foreigners” and take credit for them, because one of their parents was Indian, examples, besides Sunita Williams, are: Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of UK and Kamala Harris, Vice President of USA. How far it is justified?

Dr O. Prasada Rao, Hyderabad