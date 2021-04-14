Andhra Pradesh: Chinta Mohan assures to make Venkatagiri State capital

Nellore: Former MP and Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll Congress nominee Dr Chinta Mohan assured the population of Venkatagiri that he would try to make the town capital of the State if he was elected as MP. He said Venkatagiri, the handloom town in the district, should have been considered the capital City of Andhra Pradesh, but the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu shifted it to Thulluru in an inappropriate way.

He participated in a roadshow in Venkatagiri town on Tuesday and said the town has all qualities for becoming the State capital, but Naidu considered areas close to Guntur and Krishna disregarding availability of huge chunk of government lands here and the potential of the region.

"There are more than one lakh acres of government land available between Yerpedu and Venkatagiri. Kandaleru reservoir and national highway are close to the place. There is no question of quakes and floods in the region and still, the area has been neglected. If Congress is supported, I would try to make the city capital of the State," assured Chinta Mohan.

He also said there would be no reservations for ST/ST/OBC population if Congress loses in the Tirupati by-poll. He said supporting the TDP, BJP and YSR Congress would be a setback to the downtrodden. He predicted that Naidu and Jagan wouldn't continue in politics in the future and Modi and Amit Shah are incapable to save the country. He alleged that all four leaders were keen on looting the nation.