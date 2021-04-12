Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor Police cracks the Punganur robbery case, seizes Rs. 12 lakh

A gang of thieves chased a family who were going to buy gold jewelery for their daughter's wedding and stole Rs 12 lakh. Police caught the robbers on Sunday and cracked the case within 24 hours.

According to police, Mohiddin, a retired TRANSCO employee from Madanapalle, along with his family members left for Gudiyatham town in Tamil Nadu on Saturday in a car with about Rs 7 lakh cash and old gold jewelery worth Rs 5 lakh to buy jewelery for his son's wedding. In the middle of the road they stopped the car for lunch at the Balaji Theater in Punganur town and went to hotel

The gang members from Nellore chased them, broke the car doors when they stopped the car in Punganur and stole a bag containing money and gold jewelery. The victim, who identified the matter, lodged a complaint with the police.

Circle Inspector Prasad Babu and SI Umamaheswara Rao registered a case and took measures to nab the culprits. It was found that a gang of thieves was going to Nellore to take money. Nellore police were alerted as per the directions of District SP Senthil and seized the vehicle, money and a bag of jewellery and arrested the accused and shifted them to Punganur police station.