Live
- PM's Economic Advisory Council Chairman Meets CM Revanth Reddy
- Pooja Hegde sizzles in ‘Coolie’ second single ‘Monica’
- Shirdi Day Tour From Nashik
- KSRTC Bags National Award for Outstanding Employee Welfare Initiatives
- ‘Seetha Payanam’ folk song ‘Ee Oorikeltave Pilla’ launched by Vimala Gaddar
- Santosh Sobhan’s ‘Couple Friendly’ gears up for bilingual release
- ‘Gadadhari Hanuman’ teaser gets a grand launch
- Pawan Kalyan wraps shoot for ‘OG’; poster sends fans into frenzy
- CBI registers case in custodial death of temple guard in TN's Sivaganga
- Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen’s rom-com ‘Sir Madam’ set for July 25 release
Andhra Pradesh cities shine at Swachh Survekshan awards
In a significant achievement for Andhra Pradesh, cities including Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Guntur have been recognised in...
In a significant achievement for Andhra Pradesh, cities including Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Guntur have been recognised in the Swachh Survekshan Awards across various categories.
Visakhapatnam garnered the Special Category Ministerial Award at the national level, while Rajahmundry received the Ministerial Award at the state level. Additionally, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Tirupati have been recognised in the Swachh Super League Cities category.
Pattabhiram, Chairman of the AP Swachh Andhra Corporation, commented on the selection of these cities, attributing their success to the Swachh Andhra initiatives spearheaded by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He expressed his gratitude and congratulations to the officials, sanitation staff, and residents whose collective efforts contributed to this significant recognition.