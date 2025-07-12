Andhra Pradesh cities shine at Swachh Survekshan awards

In a significant achievement for Andhra Pradesh, cities including Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Guntur have been recognised in the Swachh Survekshan Awards across various categories.

Visakhapatnam garnered the Special Category Ministerial Award at the national level, while Rajahmundry received the Ministerial Award at the state level. Additionally, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Tirupati have been recognised in the Swachh Super League Cities category.

Pattabhiram, Chairman of the AP Swachh Andhra Corporation, commented on the selection of these cities, attributing their success to the Swachh Andhra initiatives spearheaded by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He expressed his gratitude and congratulations to the officials, sanitation staff, and residents whose collective efforts contributed to this significant recognition.