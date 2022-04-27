Andhra Pradesh: Class 9 student dies in a fight over dispute while playing cricket in Kakinada

A minor dispute over a cricket match has led to the confrontation between the two boys, which eventually led to the murder of one. The incident took place at G. Kottur in Samarlakota mandal of Kakinada district. Going into the details, Nangi Surya (14), a 7th class boy from the village is studying in 9th class. The clash between the two factions took place while cricket was being played on Monday evening. In this sequence a boy kicked the bicycle of another boy.



The two got into a fight and the youths released them. Then, as the Surya was picking up the fallen bicycle, the boy hit him on the head with a bat from behind. Surya which had fallen unconscious, rose again after a while and went home and fell asleep after the boy warned him not to tell anyone about this matter. During the night the Surya awoke and his grandfather gave him milk. However, as Surya didn't wake up in the morning was rushed to hospital immediately after snoring. However, doctors said that Surya had already died.



Surya's grandfather later found out about the clash between the children and lodged a complaint with the police. Additional SP Srinivasa Rao and Crime CI Suresh Babu were questioned at the spot. The boy's parents are staying in Hyderabad while the boy is staying with grand father and going to school. Police said it was a confrontation in the game and there were no previous fights between them.