Andhra Pradesh CM Calls for Stringent Measures on Fertiliser Supply

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference to address the pressing issues surrounding fertiliser availability and distribution across the state. During the review meeting, he provided key directives to the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, the Agriculture Department, and Vigilance officers.

In his remarks, Naidu requested a district-wise report on fertiliser availability and emphasised the importance of intensive vigilance inspections. He instructed vigilance officers to conduct thorough stock checks on urea and other fertilisers, underlining the necessity to curb any unlawful diversions.

Naidu proposed that urea should be restricted from being used for non-agricultural purposes and called for immediate legal action against those involved in the black market for fertilisers. Additionally, he condemned practices where fertilisers are sold at inflated prices and mandated strict penalties for offenders.

During the meeting, officials provided detailed insights into the fertiliser supply through Markfed, leading Naidu to recommend a reduction in allocations to private dealers while advocating for an increased supply through Markfed to better support farmers.

The Chief Minister's orders aimed to ensure a steady and fair supply of urea and prevent any discrepancies in distribution, with a focus on protecting the interests of farmers in Andhra Pradesh.