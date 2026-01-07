Bangaru Babu Elected as ABVP State Executive Member

Nagar Kurnool: Sangana Moni Bangaru Babu from Nagarkurnool district has been elected for the second consecutive term as a State Executive Member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The election took place during the 44th ABVP State Conference held at Shamshabad on January 3rd, 4th, and 5th, under the leadership of ABVP state president, state secretary, and senior office bearers.

Speaking on the occasion, Bangaru Babu expressed his gratitude to the ABVP leadership for reposing confidence in him and giving him the responsibility for a second time. He urged school and college students to bring their issues and concerns to his notice. He assured that ABVP would continue to fight relentlessly for the welfare and rights of students.