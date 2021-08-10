Top
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to present YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards on Aug 13

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present YSR Life Time Achievement and YSR Achievement 2021 awards to 60 awardees at A-I convention hall in Vijayawada 13 at 11 am on August.

Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present YSR Life Time Achievement and YSR Achievement 2021 awards to 60 awardees at A-I convention hall in Vijayawada 13 at 11 am on August.

Eleven members from agricultural and allied sectors, 20 from cultural, seven members each from literary and journalism and 8 organisations that rendered good services during Covid are going to receive the awards.

The state government will present Rs 10 lakh cash, a medal and YSR bronze idol to YSR Life Time achievement awardees and Rs 5 lakh to YSR achievement awardees.

