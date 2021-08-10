Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to present YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards on Aug 13

Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present YSR Life Time Achievement and YSR Achievement 2021 awards to 60 awardees at A-I convention hall in Vijayawada 13 at 11 am on August.

Eleven members from agricultural and allied sectors, 20 from cultural, seven members each from literary and journalism and 8 organisations that rendered good services during Covid are going to receive the awards.

The state government will present Rs 10 lakh cash, a medal and YSR bronze idol to YSR Life Time achievement awardees and Rs 5 lakh to YSR achievement awardees.