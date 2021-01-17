Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus vaccination process continues for second day in 332 centres

Andhra Pradesh: The coronavirus vaccination process continued for a second day across Andhra Pradesh. The vaccination program will continue in 332 centres from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. While the first day of the coronavirus vaccination process was successful in the state where the program continued without any complications or adverse events anywhere.

The vaccination process continued uninterrupted at a maximum of 332 centres, which is the most number of centres across the country. On Saturday, 19,108 healthcare workers were vaccinated. In fact, the target given by the central government is only 14,300. The vaccination program continued beyond this goal.

It is noteworthy that Andhra Pradesh state has been at the forefront of the vaccination process in the country, which has excelled in coronavirus control and diagnostic tests in the country. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of 21,291 people vaccinated in the country while the number of people vaccinated on a population basis (19,108) is the highest in Andhra.

On the other hand, as many as 21 people have been vaccinated in Lakshadweep, which is the lowest compared. The state of Karnataka, which has a larger population than Andhra Pradesh, vaccinated 13,594 people and Maharashtra 18,328 people. UP topped the list of most vaccinated followed by Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.