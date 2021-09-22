Andhra Pradesh: Cotton procurement from November first week

Amaravati: Minister for agriculture K Kannababu said as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, cotton purchases will start through Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) from the first week of November through 50 agriculture market committees and 73 spinning mills.

The minister conducted a review meeting on Tuesday on cotton procurement with CCI officials. He said that the state government spent Rs 90 lakh towards transport of cotton for the benefit of farmers. He said efforts are on to eliminate the role of middlemen in purchase of cotton.

Special chief secretary of agriculture Poonam Malakondaiah, agriculture principal secretary Madhusudan Reddy, commissioner of agriculture Arun Kumar, marketing commissioner P S Pradyumna, horticulture commissioner Sridhar, fisheries commissioner Kannababu and CCI representatives participated.