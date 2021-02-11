Andhra Pradesh: Couple found dead in mysterious circumstances in Chittoor district

In a tragic incident took place in Chittoor district's Pakala mandal, a couple died under suspicious circumstances. According to the police, Samia (30) and Altaf Hussain (32) are a couple from Bharatamitta area. They were married four months ago and Samia has been working as a police in K Waddepalli village secretariat in Pakala mandal in the Secretariat. Altaf is working as a software engineer in Bangalore and currently working from home on a work-from-home basis.



Samia did not attend duties on Thursday. With no information regarding the absence, the co-workers went to the house of the female police officer and saw that both the husband and wife were found dead in the bathroom. The matter was reported to the police who rushed to the spot.

The police have shifted the bodies to the local government hospital for autopsy and have registered a case over the incident and are investigating further. The cause of death of the couple is yet to be ascertained.