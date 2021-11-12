Andhra Pradesh: Couple rescued while drowning in Swarnamukhi river in Chittoor

It is known that heavy rains are being witnessed in many parts of Andhra Pradesh for the last four days. Against this backdrop, the locals rescued a couple and another man as they were drowning while crossing the Swarnamukhi river causeway in Chittoor district. The incident took place on the Srikalahasti-Papanaidu Peta main road.



Going into the details, Sankaraiah, his wife Koteshwaramma, and Babu from Chendur are crossing the causeway near Govindavaram. In this sequence the flood flow was high and the trio washed away some distance in the water, the locals who observed rescued and brought them to shore.

The Meteorological Department has announced that there will be a cyclone effect on Andhra Pradesh for another 24 hours. Heavy rains are expected in the coastal and Rayalaseema areas due to the cyclone. Transport and electricity supply to many villages were cut off due to torrential rains. Authorities today declared a day off for all schools and colleges in Nellore and Chittoor districts due to heavy rains.