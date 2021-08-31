Andhra Pradesh: Covid-19 special drive vaccination continues for 18-44 age group

Vaccination ‌special ‌drive continues in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The first and the second dose are being given to those over 18 years of age. The government has set up more than 2500 centers for vaccination special drive. Authorities have made available 15 lakh doses of covishield and covaxin. As many as 2.93 crore people have been vaccinated in Andhra Pradesh so far.



Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has reported 878 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total tally to 20,13,001 while the death toll has increased to 13,838 with 13 new deaths in the last twenty four hours including four in Krishna three in Chittoor, one each in East Godavari, Prakasam, Kadapa and Guntur districts respectively.



On the other hand, as many as 1182 new patients were cured on Sunday taking the total recoveries to 19,84,301 and there are currently 14,862 active cases. According to district wise data, Chittoor reported 255 new infections on Friday, followed by East Godavari with 166 and Prakasam 96. While Kurnool district has logged less number of cases with 3.