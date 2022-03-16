Andhra Pradesh: Covid-19 vaccination for children of 12 to 14 years old will begin today

The Coronavirus vaccination program for children of 12- to 14-year-old will begin today in the state from Wednesday. The officials said the vaccine would be given in all government institutions to 14.90 lakh children. The government is distributing the Corbevax vaccine, developed by Biological E. Ltd, to children free of charge. The second dose will be given 28 days after the first dose. Registration on the Cowin app opened on Tuesday for vaccination.



Meanwhile, the distribution of two-dose vaccines to 15–18-year-old children in the state has been completed. The vaccination program was launched last January. While the target is to vaccinate 24.41 lakh people in the state, the first dose vaccination was completed for 25.21 lakh people with 24.33 lakh people taking two doses.



Director of Public Health Dr. Hymavati said that all the children born between March 15, 2008, and March 15, 2010, are now eligible for the vaccination. Registration can be done at the vaccination centers in government hospitals. 15.21 lakh doses of vaccine are available. Guidelines were issued to district medical officers on vaccine distribution.