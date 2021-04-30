Andhra Pradesh: Covid test results are out within 24 hours, says minister Alla Nani

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Alla Nani said that the government is taking steps to get the results of the covid test within 24 hours. "We are taking special care of the victims who are in home isolation," he said. He spoke to the media along with Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health Department Anil Kumar Singhal. He said Rs 30 crore would be released for uninterrupted maintenance of oxygen when needed and opined that they are setting up a committee to avoid charging of high fees in the hospital.

He said the number of tests had increased drastically in the wake of the rising number of cases, from 30,000 to 80,000 in just ten days. He said collectors have been instructed to ensure that victims of home isolation are monitored daily by ANM and Asha activists. "We are taking steps to strengthen 104 and provide a bed within 3 hours and provide services to those with low levels of symptoms," Alla Nani added. The government has fixed fees of Rs 3,250 per day for general services in private hospitals and Rs 10,380 for the critically ill and is currently raising it to Rs 16,000 for the critically ill.

He revealed that care centers are being massively increased. Anil Kumar Singhal chief secretary, health department, said the management had moved to set up a 1,000-bed hospital at the Visakhapatnam steel plant. The hospital will receive oxygen services and more tankers are being used to supply oxygen.

KS Jawahar Reddy, chairman of the State covid Command and Control Center, directed that 15 steps be taken to control the dreadful virus. He held a meeting with officials on Thursday and advised the officers to call 104 call center, increase tests, expose results quickly and create awareness with a specialist on a daily basis.