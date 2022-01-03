Andhra Pradesh: Covid Vaccination drive for teenagers begins across the state

The process of covid vaccination for teenagers has started across the state of Andhra Pradesh. The teenagers aged between 15 to 18 years will be given a Covaxin jab. The vaccination will be given to 25 lakh teenagers, which will continue until the 7th of this month. According to the medical health department, 40 lakh doses have been prepared for vaccination. The process of vaccination is ongoing in schools, colleges, and secretariats. The rest will be vaccinated at their respective homes. 19,000 medical teams have been involved in the covid vaccination. Meanwhile, Hymavati, Director, Health, inspected the vaccination process of teenagers at the Vijayawada West Ward Secretariat.



The State Medical Health Department has made all arrangements for the distribution of the Covaxin vaccine to all of them as per the guidelines of the Central Health Department. The vaccination will continue till 3 pm so that students who have gone to schools and colleges can get vaccinated after returning home. For the first three days after vaccination, the authorities take action on the distribution of the vaccine at educational institutions based on local conditions.



It is learned that the distribution of vaccines started on a large scale in January last year. While the centre has been directed to vaccinate 3.95 crore people above the age of 18, the state government has already surpassed the 100 percent target and is moving aggressively towards the vaccination of teenagers.