Andhra Pradesh: Covid vaccine precautionary dose for adults to be administered from today

The distribution of covid precautionary dose vaccine at private vaccination centers for those above 18 years of age in the state will start from Sunday. It is a known fact that the Central Government has allowed the distribution of precautionary doses in private centers across the country. All those who have completed 9 months after taking the second dose of vaccine are eligible for vaccination. The same vaccine should be given under the precautionary dose of the first two doses.

The medical department had earlier approved the distribution of the vaccine in 446 private hospitals across the state who may purchase and distribute from vaccine manufacturing companies. The vaccine has to be distributed at the respective centers at MRP cost. The entire process is overseen by the medical department.

The government has so far vaccinated 3.47 crore people in the state between the ages of 18-and 59. The program reached its final stage when the precautionary dose vaccine distribution began in January for those over 60 years of age.