Andhra Pradesh: Covishield vaccine for coronavirus to be delivered in Gannavaram today

The antidote to the coronavirus is all set to reach states from today. The covishield vaccine from the Emergency Licensed Serum Institute will arrive Andhra Pradesh today. The covshield vaccines will arrive at Gannavaram Airport on Tuesday afternoon on a special flight from Pune. A total of 4.7 lakh corona vaccine doses are coming to the state. As soon as the vaccine arrives, 19 vehicles will be moved to storage centres in all district centres tomorrow (January 13).

The state has taken measures to arrange Vaccine delivery vehicles to maintain vaccine temperatures between 2 and 8 degrees. Two large walk-in coolers have been set up at Gannavaram State Refrigeration Center, one with a capacity of 40 cubic meters and the other with a capacity of 20 cubic meters.

An uninterrupted power supply is being provided to the Gannavaram Center to store the vaccine. Special security arrangements have been made at the state-level vaccine storage centers and entry to outsiders is prohibited. The centres are Constantly monitored with 8 cc cameras. As part of the distribution of vaccines, 3.87 lakh medical personnel will be vaccinated in the first phase. Vaccination of the Coronavirus Warriors will begin on the 16th of this month and arrangements for the drive is in full swing.